Residents of Georgetown have worked hard to maintain the historic fabric of their community. However, they may not be aware that legislation introduced last June by Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) would put all their work at great risk. If enacted, the bill (H.R. 3365) would prohibit the 100-year-old, presidentially appointed U.S. Commission of Fine Arts from exercising design authority in many parts of Georgetown and regarding the L’Enfant plan of the city of Washington. Ms. Norton justified this legislative action by claiming that the commission’s authority in the District is “anti-democratic [and] delays and increases the cost of public and private development.”