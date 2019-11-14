There is an easy way for Ms. Haley to judge if she wants to show loyalty to Mr. Trump or someone more reasonable. She has a son. All she has to do is ask herself, “Would I want my son to emulate Donald Trump?” I also have a son, and my answer is “of course not.” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), former vice president Joe Biden and my son’s dad, on the other hand? The answer is “yes.”

I became a Never Trumper as soon as the then-candidate mocked a disabled reporter. Ms. Haley lost my vote when she didn’t stand up for what is best for the country. We need to return to normal.

Leanne Guido, Herndon

As a retired international economist who has worked under Republican and Democratic administrations, I have been involved in multiple cases of U.S. assistance to other countries, including those that rose to the level of National Security Council decisions. Different agencies and even different branches within the same agency may argue different policy positions regarding a given foreign assistance project. The NSC established a process to wrangle these agencies into a final U.S. decision about the assistance.

I recall at least one case (where U.S. assistance was to be channeled through a regional development bank) in which President George W. Bush was made aware of strong disagreement among the agencies. Among points of contention were the domestic political implications of a potential U.S. decision to turn down the assistance, not with respect to U.S. politics, but rather the domestic politics of the receiving country. Mr. Bush let the process work and the NSC reached its decision.

Testimony by Ambassador William B. Taylor Jr. underscored how distorted this process became with respect to Ukraine. As someone who witnessed how the process is supposed to work, I would find it outrageous and disheartening if our current president abused U.S. foreign assistance policy while breaking trust with a country depending on that assistance to serve his personal political agenda.

Keith Kozloff, Takoma Park

The first day of public hearings on impeachment of the president proved that many of our representatives in Congress lack integrity and/or dedication to the separation of powers enshrined in the Constitution. Many of the members talked to hear themselves talk and were not really interested in what dedicated career diplomats had to say. Also apparent was that Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee support a president who seeks absolute discretion to do as he pleases with no oversight by Congress. In effect, they support a dictatorship.

Our Founding Fathers are turning over in their graves at these antics.

Thomas Vitanza, Virginia Beach

