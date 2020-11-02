These tall tales often grow out of tiny truths, according to a study by the Election Integrity Partnership. A local newspaper may report on a molehill of an irregularity, which hyper-partisan outfits then transform into a mountain by stripping it of context or embellishing it with phantom partisan intent. That’s how the Detroit News’s “400-plus Michigan overseas ballots list wrong running mate for Trump” turned into Breitbart’s “Democrat Michigan Secretary of State Misprints Trump Ticket on Ballots for Troops.”
The president has played no small role in this delegitimization effort. He eggs on his side to produce propaganda and then distributes it to supporters far and wide. The right-wing website Gateway Pundit seized on a report about a batch of mail discovered in a ditch in Greenville, Wis., to allege a left-wing plot to steal the election; soon at the second debate President Trump was regaling viewers with the same fantasy, except he had swapped out the ditch for a river. The Post wrote last week about the virtual megaphone that amplifies the president’s every ludicrous claim: a combination of sincere supporters and automated accounts.
The distortion of the public conversation is especially pernicious now, not least because things are bound to go wrong in a national election of a country of more than 300 million. The power may go out in one jurisdiction; poll workers may show up late in another. Some ballots do get mixed up, and there is real concern over mail delays resulting in many arriving late in swing states. Interpreting these events in their appropriate context is difficult enough without bad actors putting them through funhouse mirrors for political gain.
The bright spot: Those overwhelmed local officials can act swiftly to correct the record, and so can trustworthy news sources such as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — whose rebuttal to the ditch incident became the most retweeted story in the discussion. Platforms have the power to debunk by putting the facts front and center.
All of us have power, too. Resist narratives that treat uncertainty as a sign of illegitimacy. Refrain from reposting what you’re unsure you can trust. Help the people around you avoid becoming unwitting links in a chain of bad information.
No single platform or paper or person has been responsible for the plague of misinformation ahead of the election, which means no single entity can protect our democracy in the days to come. We all have a role to play.
