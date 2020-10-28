But Republicans did not succeed in suppressing mail-in voting everywhere, and high demand for a safe alternative to in-person Election Day voting means that a massive number of Americans will have voted by mail, or at least attempted to do so. The result of so many people shifting the way they vote will be an Election Day that may not end with the declaration of a clear winner. Some presidential battleground states will count ballots that arrive a week or more after Nov. 3, as long as they are postmarked on time. This is good: Voters should not have their ballots trashed because the U.S. Postal Service delayed delivering them or because of some other administrative issue. Their votes matter no less than those of Americans who cast ballots in-person.
Yet President Trump likely will deny their legitimacy. Polls and early-voting statistics suggest that Democrats will vote disproportionately by mail this year, so early in-person tallies in some key states might show him doing better than the final count will. Mr. Trump has equated mail-in ballots with fraud, and he has laid the groundwork to claim that any delay in reporting results would be evidence the election was fixed. On Monday, he tweeted, falsely, about “big problems and discrepancies with Mail in Ballots all over the USA,” adding “Must have final total on November 3rd.” If that doesn’t happen, the president’s irresponsible rhetoric could trigger a post-election crisis.
Our Democracy in Peril: A series on the damage Trump has caused — and the danger he would pose in a second term
As it is, the unprecedented circumstances could lead overwhelmed election officials to make more honest mistakes. Even in normal presidential election years, irregularities occur: A stack of ballots gets misplaced, then found; voting machines conk out; dead people are discovered to be still registered to vote; ballot-counting technology fails; some people have to fill out provisional ballots.
Primary elections held this year after the pandemic hit showed that covid-19 has multiplied the likelihood of such errors. States such as Pennsylvania, which will not start counting millions of absentee ballots until Nov. 3, have set themselves up for administrative chaos as they begin frantically opening envelopes even as they oversee in-person Election-Day voting. Though such failings are unacceptable in a great democracy — and though some could still be avoided if state leaders would rethink their election procedures in the coming days — they would be evidence of human error, not fraud, and they would take good-faith effort, not partisan deception, to resolve fairly.
Mr. Trump may claim fraud or declare victory before all the votes are counted. If Americans go into Election Day with the right expectations, they will ignore his self-serving lies.
