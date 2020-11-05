Purveyors of propaganda within Mr. Trump’s circle needed no further cues. Eric Trump shared a fake “ballot-burning” video originally from sources affiliated with the QAnon conspiracy theory; he also announced, “We have won Pennsylvania!” even as evidence to the contrary flowed in. Newt Gingrich launched allegations of vote theft on “Fox & Friends”; Rush Limbaugh shared a viral lie about more votes than registered voters arriving in Wisconsin; hyper-partisan outlets such as One America News declared a second term for the incumbent (“MSM hopes you don’t believe your eyes”).

Researchers have noted that the fabrications with the furthest reach on social media sites come from elite influencers, whose followers are so faithful in their resharing that bad actors don’t even have to plan their coordination anymore. Debunked narratives initially spread in one state now reappear in other states that have become key to the election outcome. Phony stories that were popular weeks ago are revived. There are undoubtedly distortions on the left, too, such as a misleading tale about the U.S. Postal Service deliberately “losing” 300,000 mail-in ballots — but these gain less traction with no leaders to speed them along.

So, yes, the president and his co-conspirators are the problem. Yet news networks, platforms and other intermediaries to the public must labor to be the solution. Twitter’s aggressive labeling of misleading posts coupled with its sharing restrictions have proved fairly effective, though catching those who echo the original falsehoods is tougher. Facebook’s label-only strategy has been somewhat less effective but still useful. YouTube has lacked a policy almost entirely. Zeroing in on the downstream superspreaders will prove essential from now on — punishing repeat offenders especially, and taking a tough line on incitements to violence.

Television networks also are struggling with how to handle an unprecedented assault on democracy consisting of patently incorrect but newsworthy claims. Thankfully, anchors have mostly been forceful at pushing back: Fox News’s Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, among others, have set the facts straight on the fanciful fraud accusations. Of course, these efforts would be more effective if their network contended with its own disinformation superspreaders, including Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, by challenging their mendacity in something closer to real time.

How to combat dangerous misinformation without impinging on free speech will remain a vexing challenge with no final answer. But the challenge will be almost impossible as long as the most determined purveyor of misinformation is simultaneously the leader of the country.