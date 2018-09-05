I agree with Brooke Olsen Romney’s Sept. 1 op-ed, “U.S. students need a cellphone detox.” School administrators are not doing their job and are leaving teachers in an impossible situation.

Districts such as Montgomery County Public Schools invite devices into the classroom. I am among many parents who believe that excessive screen use in the classroom has a negative impact on health and learning because of the distraction of the screens and the radiation the devices emit.

In Maryland, the state-appointed Children’s Environmental Health and Protection Advisory Council has recommended reducing classroom exposure to wireless radiation (through wired Internet connections or turning wireless radiation off when not in use), yet school districts, including Montgomery County Public Schools, refuse. According to a recent Consumer Reports article, David Carpenter, director of the Institute for Health and the Environment at the State University of New York at Albany, “says that while exposure from a single router in your home may be small, the risks could be greater in places that have dozens of laptops and routers working at the same time — such as school classrooms.” Jerry Phillips, a professor of biochemistry at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, has studied the potential biologic effects of cellphone radiation and “notes that children’s developing bodies may be more vulnerable to all forms of radiation from devices.”

Our children’s health must be a priority; there are no do-overs in that regard. Let’s not waste another year and take unnecessary risks with students’ health.

Laura Simon, Potomac