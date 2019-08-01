Former Maryland lieutenant governor Michael Steele (R) was right when he said President Trump’s childish, misspelled, insulting tweets would roll off the backs of Baltimoreans [“Sharpton chimes in on chorus of outrage,” Metro, July 30]. And all Marylanders. I met Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) at a political meeting a few years ago at a dredging factory in a working-class section of Baltimore. He brought his mother with him. I wished her a happy Mother’s Day, and she wished me the same. I told him it was an honor to meet him, and he told me it was an honor to serve. He is a fine American, a responsible and trusted public servant. Mr. Trump is neither.

Sara Alexander, Crownsville

In a rush to condemn President Trump for racism, Democrats are playing his game. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) sees through Mr. Trump’s ploy. The president’s strategic game is to divert attention from his cynical use of divisiveness and demonization. Focusing so blatantly and consistently on race appeals to Mr. Trump’s base while distracting attention from the cynicism underlying his tweets.

Democratic contenders for the presidency need to focus on the presidential responsibility to be a leader of the whole people, as called for in the Constitution. Let Mr. Trump’s cynicism stand alone in the isolation it deserves.

Clarence Stone, Silver Spring

