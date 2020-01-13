Mr. Milbank’s intentional misinterpretation of what grass-roots activists do is emblematic of the disregard the Washington elite have for the power of the grass roots. The elite’s miscalculation led to Mr. Trump’s election in 2016, and if people such as Mr. Milbank continue to underestimate the grass roots, it will lead to Mr. Trump’s reelection this November. As our top activist, Carol Davis, stated, “Government goes to those who show up.” Ms. Davis drove 12 hours from Wheaton, Ill., to stand in the cold. Ms. Davis most certainly showed up.