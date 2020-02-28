Mr. Bloomberg had, before Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) latest rabid-dog attack on him at the South Carolina debate, agreed to release the nondisclosure restrictions in those few (I believe it to be three) matters that alleged misconduct by Mr. Bloomberg himself.
Accordingly, Ms. Warren’s diatribe, demanding the release of all NDAs involving the entire company (i.e., involving present or former Bloomberg personnel other than Mr. Bloomberg, who have privacy rights protected under those NDAs) was not only unfair and inappropriate, it was yet the latest example of her efforts to lead a circular firing squad that is a disservice to the Democratic Party and to this country, because it helps only President Trump.
Michael F. Grady, Los Altos Hills, Calif.