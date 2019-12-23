Regarding the Dec. 20 front-page article “Democrats spar over wealthy donors”:

As an immigrant, it is not lost on me that opponents of immigration are descendants of immigrants themselves. Yet immigration opponents continue to argue to close the doors and deny the same opportunity to those who came after them. I see a similar lack of empathy in the people born in privileged households campaigning against using race as a factor for college admissions. The “wine cave” controversy covered in the Dec. 19 Democratic presidential hopefuls’ debate was reminiscent of these insensitive approaches.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) had her share of “wine cave” moments that, in no small part, fueled her Senate races, her advertisements and her name recognition. After transferring a big chunk of that money from her Senate campaign to her presidential campaign, Ms. Warren wants to shut the door behind her, fixing her “ill-gained” starting point in the primary. If Ms. Warren wants to forgo certain fundraising instruments, that is her prerogative. However, proposing a false choice takes the focus off the real culprit: the Citizens United ruling and outside money in politics. Pulling up the ramp behind them has long been a strategy adopted by the elite, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg rightfully called out Ms. Warren.

Sachin Hebbar, Lutherville, Md.