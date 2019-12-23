Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) had her share of “wine cave” moments that, in no small part, fueled her Senate races, her advertisements and her name recognition. After transferring a big chunk of that money from her Senate campaign to her presidential campaign, Ms. Warren wants to shut the door behind her, fixing her “ill-gained” starting point in the primary. If Ms. Warren wants to forgo certain fundraising instruments, that is her prerogative. However, proposing a false choice takes the focus off the real culprit: the Citizens United ruling and outside money in politics. Pulling up the ramp behind them has long been a strategy adopted by the elite, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg rightfully called out Ms. Warren.