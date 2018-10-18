Opinion columnist

My grandfather, Norman, came from Childress, Tex.; my grandmother, Shirley, came from Alexandria, La. Norman always speculated that his family descended from German-speaking Czechs — which would stand to reason, as Texas is home to a lively Czech population. Shirley was certain her mother had been at least partially Native American. Neither story was outlandish enough to be dismissed upon first airing. These were the stories I heard growing up — threads in tapestry. All the same, none of it was true.

The era of Ancestry.com and 23andMe has brought about a new kind of self-discovery and has supplied unprecedented ease in researching family legends. Those services, and a few other similar ones, are how my family figured out our own handed-down history was unfounded. The bright light of modern empiricism doesn’t always reveal welcome truths, and we haven’t quite worked out how to deal with these disparities in stories, science and social realities yet, or spent much time predicting their social and political consequences. For a high-profile object lesson in this odd quandary, consider the case of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

This week, Warren released a video and DNA report elaborating on her Native American heritage. Warren’s DNA results suggested, according to one Stanford professor, that she probably had a Native American ancestor between six and 10 generations ago — a small amount, in other words. But throughout the 1990s, and as late as 2004, Warren was listed in various publications as a Native American, “minority” and “woman of color.” Warren consistently identified herself as white on personnel forms early in her career, but, two years into her teaching post at the University of Pennsylvania, she authorized administrators to switch her ethnic designation from “white” to “Native American.” Similarly, Warren only listed her ethnicity as Native American nearly five months after she began her tenured position at Harvard Law School.

Warren’s background has been a point of political contention for some time, with former senatorial opponent Scott Brown and President Trump each accusing her of embellishing her ancestry — most notoriously with Trump’s use of the epithet “Pocahontas.” But as Nathan J. Robinson pointed out in the left-wing magazine Current Affairs, you don’t need to read Warren’s history of identifying and being identified as Native American in bad faith to realize there is a legitimate issue there. Native American advocates, including Kim TallBear, Adrienne Keene and the Cherokee Nation itself have criticized Warren’s efforts to justify her claims of Native American identity with nothing but a DNA test and family lore. Being Native American is about more than a mail-in DNA work-up — which, as Masha Gessen acutely observed in the New Yorker, are dubious indicators at any rate — it’s about culture, language, kinship ties, community and much more.

It is not difficult to understand why Warren may have felt strongly about her family’s stories. Americans have reason to feel a sense of dislocation when comparing themselves to members of nations that have much more cultural, historical and linguistic unity than we do. In one sense, that dislocation can be liberating: It’s part of what makes America a land of self-determination, where people are (theoretically) able to define themselves based on their own values and beliefs, rather than the customs and traditions of whatever nation they’re born into. Americans are always remaking themselves, experimenting with novel ways of doing things, leaving the strictures of the Old World behind.

Nonetheless, the untethered sensation of lacking a distinct national identity can weigh on people. Nationality, culture, history and language can be confining. Yet they can also supply a sense of belonging and help people explain — to themselves and others — who they are and how they fit into the world. It’s easy to imagine how, as Warren moved from working-class Oklahoma into the rarefied elite ranks of Ivy League faculty, she might have come to feel more strongly about the pieces of herself she inherited from her family — the parts that feel most authentic and true.

If that’s right, of course, it would mean Warren’s self-identification as Native American isn’t malicious or an act of affirmative-action fraud. But it still doesn’t resolve the issue of her having identified as belonging to an ethnicity that is hard to really associate her with on any axis.

It would be good for her to face up to that. An apology is in order — not to Trump, but to the Native American people to which she claimed relation. As for voters, it’s up to them to decide who they think Warren really is — something she still seems to be figuring out herself. There may be nothing more American than that.