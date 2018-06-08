A handout frame grab from video shows flash flooding in the Main Street of Ellicott City on May 27. (Kali Harris/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Regarding the May 31 Metro article “At Democratic debate, a Republican is most frequent subject”:

The recent Ellicott City flooding was the second of its kind in two years. As a lifelong resident of Howard County and a politically invested student of environmental studies, I anxiously await the results of Maryland’s upcoming gubernatorial race. The implications of the primary election are not to be understated; the very integrity of our local environmental infrastructure is at risk of further degradation unless drastic changes are made.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has continued to invest in economic development without considering longitudinal community health, a fact most starkly exemplified during his 2014 campaign. Mr. Hogan repeatedly discredited the Stormwater Management- ­Watershed Protection and Restoration Program, legislation designed to prohibit the construction of impervious surfaces, conserve natural drainage landscapes and tax those enabling polluted runoff. Instead of embracing the bill, which would have addressed major infrastructural deficits, Mr. Hogan chose to muddy its intent, dubbing it the “rain tax.” Ellicott City paid for that hubris.

Maryland voters should educate themselves on who would best protect the state from this calamity.

Charles A. Brodine, Laurel