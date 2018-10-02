The Post’s Sept. 30 endorsement of independent Nancy Floreen for Montgomery County executive parroted the worst myths about Democratic nominee Marc Elrich. Mr. Elrich is not against development. He is not anti-business. He wants smart growth where development is tied to the necessary improvements in infrastructure. Mr. Elrich has worked as a teacher and has served for decades as a member of the Takoma Park City Council and the Montgomery County Council. Mr. Elrich, not Ms. Floreen, has been the leading advocate for affordable housing.

Scott Schneider, Silver Spring

The writer is a Democratic Party canvasser.

I was dismayed by The Post’s endorsement of Nancy Floreen. Marc Elrich was nominated by Montgomery County Democrats to be county executive because of overdevelopment. Residents of Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Silver Spring suffer traffic backups caused by seemingly endless construction of high-rise buildings and the unpopular Purple Line. In every direction are skyscrapers under construction for the benefit of developers, not residents. The development will bring in a large population of new residents who will jam up the roads, schools and area infrastructure.

Ms. Floreen, an independent, is a member of the Planning, Housing and Economic Development Committee that foists development on the county. Mr. Elrich does not take money from developers. His decisions are independent. And so are the decisions of the voters in Montgomery County.

Marian Molinaro, Chevy Chase