Barbara Hutchinson, New Carrollton

Confederate descendants have a voice, and we can use that voice to atone for the sins of our grandfathers. Robert W. Lee IV supported the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond. I want the portrait of my great-great-great grandfather Howell Cobb removed from the U.S. Capitol.

AD

AD

Cobb served as House speaker before the Civil War. He then served as president of the Provisional Congress of the Confederate States. It’s inexplicable for the portrait of a Confederate leader to be hanging on the walls of Congress in 2020. The same applies for military installations such as Fort Rucker, named for my cousin.

As Mr. Lee said, it’s time to start a new cause.

K. Denise Rucker Krepp, Washington

Say his name: Peter Njang, forgotten victim in Silver Spring. In August 2004, Njang was a new immigrant to the United States from Cameroon. He was staying in his uncle’s home in Silver Spring as he settled into his new country. His family belongs to Silver Spring Presbyterian Church (where I am a retired pastor).

AD

One afternoon, he was returning to his uncle’s apartment after running some errands around town. He had forgotten his key to the apartment and could not get in. He walked around to the back window of the apartment to get the attention of someone within.

AD

A police cruiser was passing through the parking lot, and the officers noticed a black man around the windows of the apartment building. The two officers got out of the car and called over to the man. Njang walked over to them and tried to explain his dilemma. When he reached for his identification from his pocket, the officers drew their weapons and shot Njang. The officers said that he had a box cutter and was threatening to attack them. No box cutter was ever found. Njang died instantly. No police officer was ever disciplined or held accountable for this death.

Remember Peter Njang. Black lives matter.

AD

Currie Burris, Takoma Park

The most alarming fact in the June 9 front-page article “Biden’s long ties to police undercut his talk of reform” is that police association bosses Bill Johnson and Dennis Slocumb oppose police accountability such as recommended in the Obama administration’s Ferguson investigation. No wonder a black man can be killed in police custody in the most humiliating way conceivable, in broad daylight, surrounded by cameras. If that brazen act, winked at by such police leaders, is not one of domestic terrorism calculated to successfully incite a nation to riot, what is?

AD

Christopher Olson, Ashburn