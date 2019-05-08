The May 1 news article about U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan’s ruling to allow an emoluments lawsuit brought by congressional Democrats to proceed against President Trump declared that the suit relies on “the once-obscure emoluments clauses of the Constitution” [“Judge clears path for Democrats’ lawsuit over foreign payments to Trump”].

Isn’t it absurd, however, to consider “obscure” any phrase in the first two articles of the Constitution, wherein the language of “emoluments” is found? After all, the entire Constitution, familiar reading to most U.S. civics students, runs but a few pages in length; is written in plain English, is free from footnotes, endnotes or appendixes; and contains only a handful of critical phrases designed by the founders to establish the basic foundations of U.S. government. For instance, in the “domestic emoluments clause” (Article II, Section 1), the president of the United States, while in office, is barred from receiving “any other Emolument” than a salary determined by Congress.

Let us open our eyes to see what the framers of the Constitution so clearly put before the American people to protect us from corruption in high office.

Christopher Jones, Falls Church