Freda McDonald, 56, is a highly trained contracting officer with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and makes $150,000 a year. In light of the shutdown, though, the Maryland resident is thinking about looking for a job in the private sector. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Reading the Jan. 25 front-page article “Brain drain looms as the furloughed weigh new jobs” reminded me of the anxiety I experienced during much shorter government shutdowns. I began my government career in 1968 with the General Accounting Office (now the Government Accountability Office), motivated to make government better. I thoroughly enjoyed my job. However, several minor government shutdowns made me doubt my motivation.

In recent years, politicians have foolishly attempted to solve the government’s problems by attacking employee benefits and freezing pay. Withholding the pay of 800,000 federal employees and requiring many to work without pay over a policy issue is insulting and will make retaining and attracting skilled, qualified employees much more difficult and costly.

The president and Congress should consider a minimum 10 percent bonus for furloughed employees to compensate them for this shutdown foolishness.

Louis Modliszewski, Warrenton