Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gathered for a candlelight vigil on Feb. 15, a day after a mass shooting at their Parkland, Fla., school. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

The Nov. 15 front-page article “School security costs billions, but what works often isn’t clear” was illuminating and depressing. Again, the United States finds itself seduced by the image of a solution rather than committing itself to responding in a substantive manner.

Thankfully, the article highlighted the informed perspective of those surveyed who had experienced a school shooting: The people at only one school felt that any kind of technology might have made a difference.

Having spent 48 years counseling adolescent boys and their families, I would recommend this: Establish quality peer-helper programs. Train a cross-section of the student body through a year-round class, and give them quality supervision. Have them serve as tutors, group discussion leaders, mentors to younger students, etc. Allow them to assist the professional staff in personalizing the school culture.

School shootings rarely take place without warning signs that one could happen. Adults don’t see the social media, hear the rumors, etc. Empower young people to protect and care for each other.

Tom Erney, Gainesville, Fla.