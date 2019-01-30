Regarding the Jan. 25 news article “ Elizabeth Warren to pitch ‘wealth tax’ on very rich Americans, adviser says”:

The proposal from Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) for an annual tax on personal wealth in excess of $50 million in assets seems motivated by good intentions. I admire Ms. Warren’s dedication to the cause of a more socially beneficial distribution of U.S. income. I also admire the studies by University of California at Berkeley economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman of wealth and income distribution in the United States. But an annual wealth tax would be a venture in the wrong direction.

It would make our tax structure more complicated. We should strive to make it less so. Wealthy individuals could avoid the tax by putting most of their wealth into nonprofit funds. If private funds were not exempt from the tax, would we prefer to have the donations from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation of $2.9 billion to global health in 2015, George Soros to Central European University and Michael Bloomberg to Johns Hopkins University go instead to President Trump’s border wall? I put my faith in the private sector.

The contributions from the wealthy should be directed where they are most needed: local governments. City income taxes should be deductible from taxable income at the state and federal levels to encourage the wealthy to support our large cities.

Bruce Herbert, McLean