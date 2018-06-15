Gaurav Madan is an organizer with Sanctuary DMV, a secular solidarity group standing with immigrants and targeted communities in the District, Maryland and Virginia. Flor Garay is co-founder of the RISE Coalition of Western Maryland.

It was a little after 7 p.m. on June 8, and a crowd of 100 local residents and activists had gathered in the parking lot of the Frederick County Adult Detention Center in Frederick. We were there to demand the immediate release of Prince Gbohoutou, a 26-year-old New Carrollton resident and asylum-seeker detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after he was called to appear at their Baltimore field office.

On April 19, Gbohoutou arrived at ICE’s Baltimore office where he thought he was to receive his work permit. Instead, he was arrested by ICE in front of his wife, Shaniece, a U.S. citizen. His incredible and harrowing story received national attention weeks later when ICE agents drove him from Maryland to New York, without notifying his lawyer or wife, in an attempt to deport him.

Shackled inside a van at an airport, Gbohoutou repeatedly told ICE he feared for his life if he was sent back to the Central African Republic, where uniformed men had killed his mother. He said that ICE agents beat his legs with a baton and cut his hand. They eventually handcuffed him to a wheelchair to try to force him onto a flight. The airplane’s captain refused to take an unwilling passenger.

Facing tall barbed-wire fences outside the jail, we rallied for Gbohoutou’s freedom. But we also demanded that Frederick County end its agreements with ICE that allow local officers and jails to play an instrumental role in the persecution of immigrants such as Gbohoutou. For 10 years, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has had sweeping authority to target black and brown immigrants and capriciously detain them for revenue.

In 2008, Frederick County entered into a 287(g) agreement with ICE that deputizes local law enforcement to arrest and detain people they suspect have violated immigration laws. In Frederick, abuse of the agreement has meant harassment. Some police officers now use routine traffic stops to demand that immigrants show their passports. Nationally, the controversial program has been charged with being racially discriminatory and constitutionally unsound. Frederick has also entered into a detention contract with ICE, under which the county rents out bed space in local jails to ICE.

Since Gbohoutou’s detention on April 19, he has been held in Anne Arundel and Frederick county jails, which both have 287(g) agreements and detention contracts with ICE. Anne Arundel’s detention contract with ICE guarantees an annual minimum of $1.7 million for up to 130 detainees. This comes to around $43,070 per detainee at a rate of $118 per bed. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office receives $83 per day for each detainee held for ICE.

These arrangements have created a disturbing reality in Maryland, as they financially incentivize local enforcement officers to racially profile, arrest and detain immigrants. Allowing local police departments to make immigration-related arrests and then providing funds for filling their jails with immigrants creates a perverse motivation that only contributes to systemic issues of mass incarceration and mass deportation facing communities of color.

In Frederick, we do not want tax dollars funding violations of human rights and dignity. ICE’s alleged assault of Gbohoutou adds to a growing and well-documented narrative of abuse within the detention and deportation system across the country. Furthermore, research conducted by the RISE (Resources for Immigrant Support and Empowerment) Coalition of Western Maryland estimates that Frederick County’s 287(g) program expenses exceed ICE’s reimbursement by $1 million, meaning that it costs taxpayers to house unjustly detained immigrants. A lack of transparency shrouds the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office as it refuses to provide any details on the program budget.

But collaboration with ICE through 287(g) agreements and detention contracts is not simply bad financially. Targeting immigrants, separating families and destroying communities contradict the essential values of diversity and inclusiveness that have allowed this area to thrive as one of the country’s most vibrant regions.

At our vigil outside the Frederick County detention center, we descended from the parking lot to the gates of the jail. It was Shaniece who first noticed the message pinned up against a slit of a window. From inside the jail, detainees held up handwritten posters that read “Free us. Thank you. Give us hope.”

As the Trump administration deepens its attacks on immigrants to the point of literally tearing children from their parents, hope and action are desperately needed. Frederick and Anne Arundel counties (and all jurisdictions with similar arrangements) should end their complicity in these attacks by terminating their unscrupulous relationships with ICE.