Marta H. Mossburg is a visiting fellow at the Maryland Public Policy Institute.

In the debate over debates between Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and his challenger, Democrat Ben Jealous, voters lose.

After seven weeks of back and forth, the two candidates have agreed to one debate, on Sept. 24, hosted by Maryland Public Television. That’s it.

Bickering over when and how to debate suits the candidates by making it less likely they’ll have to answer questions in front of an audience whose members are not waving campaign signs. But the decision leaves voters less informed at a time when everything in politics is scripted, and when interaction between the Maryland gubernatorial candidates is limited to competing social-media barbs and news releases. This is especially so because it comes in an era of distrust in the media to fairly report the truth about what candidates say, do and advocate.

This doesn’t have to be the norm. And it isn’t in a growing number of states that have set up debate commissions to oversee the unvarnished, unscripted discussions that best inform voters about a candidate’s policy positions, temperament and ability to face tough questions.

Jealous famously swore when answering a question from a Post reporter at one of his own news conferences. Wouldn’t it be useful to see how he handles something he did not organize? And what if Hogan couldn’t decline to face off with his opponent at a time when he is ahead in the polls ? Debates are equalizers and reminders that candidates are beholden to the people, not themselves. Those who seek power should not treat the events as optional.

Indiana paved the way 10 years ago by creating a state debate commission. Since then, Washington state , Ohio and Utah have each followed suit with their own versions. Each is a nonpartisan organization composed of civic, media and academic groups and individuals, among others, who determine debate dates and locations and broadcast the events. Indiana features only questions from voters, making face-offs even more likely to shed light on matters important to the public. Candidates are not legally required to attend debates there but always have.

“We always had really great questions that make you feel better about democracy,” said Kevin Finch, a former broadcast journalist who served as founding president of the Indiana Debate Commission. “It’s always easier for a candidate to be somewhat dismissive of a member of the press. It’s much harder for a candidate to be dismissive of a constituent when they are looking at them face to face,” Finch, now a professor at Washington & Lee University in Virginia, added.

In Indiana, the commission manages gubernatorial and Senate races, but it also serves as a “keeper of best practices” for other civic groups that want to sponsor debates for House and local race. The commission also allows any candidate on the ballot a chance to join the debate stage.

No matter your political perspective, what’s to argue against a better-informed public? And at a time when social media make it easy to eliminate those whose views offend, and when college campuses routinely refuse or cancel invites to controversial speakers, wouldn’t it be worthwhile to teach the younger generation how to civilly discuss ideas instead of denying opponents the right to speak?

Besides, as author Malcolm Gladwell said recently about the New Yorker decision to remove Stephen K. Bannon from its lineup of speakers at an upcoming event: “Call me old-fashioned. But I would have thought that the point of a festival of ideas was to expose the audience to ideas. If you only invite your friends over, it’s called a dinner party.”

A thriving state, especially one as politically lopsided as Maryland, needs more “festivals of ideas” for candidates and fewer “dinner parties.” A debate commission would ensure that they become part of the political culture while also helping to put voters first (coincidentally, the motto of the Indiana Debate Commission).

The Maryland Public Policy Institute, where I am a visiting fellow, would love to start the discussion. Let’s end the debate about whether to debate and give voters meaningful opportunities to assess and question those who seek to represent them in future election seasons.