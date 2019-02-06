Former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former Ohio governor John Kasich (R) were right in their Feb. 3 Sunday Opinion essay, “We can’t cede ground on animal poaching.” We should support congressional, administration and international nongovernmental action to end this global disgrace.

Yet there are very successful community-based approaches that are actually yielding increased endangered-wildlife numbers beyond those focused on legal and armed interventions: Witness Nepal, Botswana and Namibia, which engage local people in “ownership” of parks and conservation areas, ensuring sustainable rural incomes through cooperatively managed ecotourism.

Elephant populations in Botswana outstrip habitat capacity to the extent that culling is necessary to ensure a sustainable environment and wildlife numbers. Similarly, Nepal has seen rapid growth in tiger and rhino numbers and a virtual elimination of poaching since a Maoist rebellion wiped out entire wildlife populations a decade ago.

Malcolm J. Odell, Washington