No words can express the depth of anguish caused by U.S. casualties in Afghanistan and the hardship experienced by military families. With so much blood and treasure expended, how could the Trump administration give up our hard-fought gains and consider a separate peace with the Taliban?

The March 17 editorial “A need for peace” argued that a separate deal would cripple the Afghan government’s “leverage” in peace talks. The dysfunctional, corrupt Afghan government has had more than 17 years to reach a deal with the Taliban, and at some point we need to realize it is either unwilling to make or incapable of making the tough choices needed to end the war.

We need to cancel the open-ended commitment to a seemingly endless war. American strategy has not worked. We need to try something new and use a withdrawal deadline to push the Afghan government to expeditiously conclude the best possible accord.

Michael Beattie, Vienna