From left, Virginia state Sens. Janet D. Howell (D-Fairfax), Jennifer B. Boysko (D-Fairfax) and Sen. Barbara A. Favola (D-Arlington) applaud a speech along with other ERA supporters in the gallery of the House of Delegates at the Capitol in Richmond on Feb. 21. A resolution that would have brought the ERA to the floor for a vote failed. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

The Feb. 22 Metro article “ERA measure dies for good without a floor vote in GOP-controlled Va. House” did not mention the recent polling in Virginia indicating 81 percent approval of ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment by its citizens.

Picking up 15 Democratic seats in 2017 could not assist passage because the GOP still controls the Virginia House of Delegates. Socially conservative groups oppose ratification of the ERA, according to the article, because “it would make it harder to limit abortions” — abortions that are legal in this country. They also don’t want unisex bathrooms, already used on airplanes and in public establishments, and they want separation in sports and college dorms. Are the objections of a minority in Virginia a reason to subvert laws about abortion and deny the validation of equal rights for all regardless of sex in our Constitution?

There will be another election this year where all 140 legislative seats are in play. The ballot box has the power to make changes.

Mary Ellen Williams, Charlottesville

A majority in Virginia’s House claim to support the Equal Rights Amendment. A 2018 poll showed that 81 percent of Virginians believe women should have the same constitutional protections as men. But the ERA wasn’t ratified because of Virginia’s arcane legislative rules. Except for Del. David E. Yancey (R-Newport News), Republican delegates persisted in following rules from Virginia’s nostalgic past of “gentlemen farmers” (plantation owners). Privileged Southern males created these rules to maintain power and negate the rest of us.

Patriarchal rules allow senior delegates to appoint committees, trusting their appointed delegates to kill bills they oppose, including the ERA. Equality advocates moved to change the rules and discharge the Equal Rights Amendment from the death grip of the Privileges and Elections Committee and bring the ERA to the floor of the House for the first time since 1972. It was defeated by a handful of GOP delegates who claimed to support equality for women but voted to uphold Virginia’s mint-julep-laced rules that undermine equality.

Georgia E. Fuller, Falls Church

The writer, founding president of Arlington NOW and former president of Virginia NOW,

is coordinator of the Silver Panthers.