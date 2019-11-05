Ataturk’s dictum “peace at home, peace abroad” has been ignored. Mr. Erdogan has cast Turkey into a series of military adventures that can result only in his and Turkey’s downfall. The first incursion into Syria in 2016 was followed by the occupation of the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in 2018. On Oct. 9, the invasion of the Kurdish areas east of the Euphrates was an attempt to restore Mr. Erdogan’s sagging popularity and deflect attention from the gradual collapse of Turkey’s economy.
The U.S. House of Representatives has agreed on trenchant sanctions against Turkey and recognized and condemned the genocide of Turkey’s Armenian population. Mr. Erdogan plans to resettle 2 million of Turkey’s 3.6 million Syrian refugees in the Kurdish areas of northeastern Syria, leading to accusations of ethnic cleansing. He has threatened to flood Europe with refugees in response to European Union criticism of the invasion. If Ataturk only knew, he would rotate in his mausoleum.
Robert Ellis, Brussels
The writer is a member of the Advisory Board of Vocal Europe.