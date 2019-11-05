Ataturk’s dictum “peace at home, peace abroad” has been ignored. Mr. Erdogan has cast Turkey into a series of military adventures that can result only in his and Turkey’s downfall. The first incursion into Syria in 2016 was followed by the occupation of the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in 2018. On Oct. 9, the invasion of the Kurdish areas east of the Euphrates was an attempt to restore Mr. Erdogan’s sagging popularity and deflect attention from the gradual collapse of Turkey’s economy.