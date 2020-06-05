My husband served in the Air Force and in several federal intelligence agencies. I worked as a contractor for NASA for most of my career. There was no time during our government service that we did not understand that our job was to serve and protect our country and its citizens. We also never felt that the people we worked with were not serving and protecting our country and our country’s citizens.

Betsy Tervo, Laurel

The presence of heavily armored, helmeted police across the downtown area, with no discernible identification, is very disturbing. When asked, these police would not tell reporters what organization they served in. That makes accountability for their actions problematic.

A further problem with this mélange of anonymous riot police in camouflage and black fatigues is that without any sign of unit affiliation, rank or identification, how does this mix of police from a half-dozen federal agencies, put on the street in hastily assembled groups who have never trained together, maintain any semblance of command and control should a situation become more operationally challenging? How is command identified or maintained? The default reaction to any perceived threat is likely to be excessive force.

Another concern is obvious. With no visible badges to identify individuals or unit affiliations, any individual owning camouflage fatigues, body armor and a helmet could easily join these grouped police, carrying whatever weaponry they wanted. In the haste of these police deployments, would they ever be questioned? Many of the right-wing extremists we saw in Charlottesville possess all these items, and could easily join the police masquerade, carrying military weaponry. Who would even know until tragedy struck? This situation invites disaster.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) should publicly make these objections to Justice Department and other federal officials.

Edward Bernton, Washington

The photograph that accompanied the May 30 front-page article “Minneapolis officer charged with murder” said it all.

The photo of the lone protester raising his arms in defiance of the police barricade following George Floyd’s murder was heartbreaking but also empowering.

Empowering because maybe police brutality finally will be treated as a national problem requiring a coordinated, national response.

How about a presidential-level task force on racism to institute nationwide policies? For example, a “three strikes and you’re out” policy for police officers? Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed Mr. Floyd, would have been long gone with at least 12 complaints against him. And Mr. Floyd would still be alive.

How many more George Floyds have there been because no video surfaced?

Most police officers are rightfully respected and appreciated in their communities. We have to work harder at weeding out the bad ones if we’re ever going to approach racial justice.

K.B. Cook, Silver Spring

President Trump’s walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo op on Monday received a lot of coverage. The preceding seven-minute speech left plenty to unpack. What I’m trying to understand is why (3:45 minutes in) he emphasized that he would protect the Second Amendment right of law-abiding citizens. Of the first two amendments, clearly the First Amendment right to assemble peacefully is in more immediate jeopardy. Did he misspeak? Was it a call to action? If so, for whom? Men like those who killed Ahmaud Arbery? A reminder that Mr. Trump prefers protesters who carry guns (as in the Michigan statehouse)?

There is so much more at stake right now, and it’s pointless to hang on every word he says. And I understand much of it is just an endless appeal to his base. But I’m stuck here: Why was that important to say at this time?

Andy Samworth, Accokeek

Colin Kaepernick risked his career to stand up (by kneeling down) for racial justice. He’d spent his whole life working to get where he was but decided some things were more important than football. If only congressional Republicans had one iota of Mr. Kaepernick’s courage to stand up for something greater than themselves and against a president who is tearing this nation apart. George F. Will was right when he said in his June 2 op-ed, “Four more years of this?,” that we should all hope and pray to “never crave anything as much as these people crave membership in the world’s most risible deliberative body.”

