Ethiopians, at home and abroad, will agree that the change taking place in our homeland is nothing short of miraculous [“Flights between Ethiopia and Eritrea resume after 20 years,” World Digest, July 19]. The magnitude, substance and swiftness of the change are stunning.

Instead of tension and misery, we are witnessing extraordinary enthusiasm and unity in a country that was on the brink of collapse less than four months ago. Ethiopia is in a euphoric state. Ethiopians and Eritreans, including their leaders, are savoring this moment of revival and rekindled love. It is a honeymoon that I wish to last forever. The political change in Ethiopia is happening under the same notoriously repressive regime. It is a perplexing situation that has left many in disbelief. The reformers within the ruling party, it appears, may have succeeded in staging a takeover set to dismantle the authoritarian government. They have created a movement that has gained the overwhelming support of Ethiopians everywhere.

The new prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, is leading the movement capably . His conciliatory, forward-looking and charismatic leadership has brought him popularity and followership that no other political figure in Ethiopia has enjoyed since Emperor Haile Selassie. For more than 40 years, the people of Ethi­o­pia have suffered under brutal dictatorships. It is time to end the suffering. The great awakening that Ethiopia is enjoying is at its early stage and must be protected and empowered. It needs the full support of everyone who wishes to see a peaceful, united, democratic and prosperous Ethiopia.

Tewodros Abebe, Accokeek