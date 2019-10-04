Would you call these stores elitist because they sell The Post at the front of the store instead of in the paper products aisle? Or should you be called "sensationalist" because you give sensational stories prominent page placement? On balance, the answer to this complicated question is also no.

AD

Jan Polissar, Bethesda

I have read the article on ethnic food aisles as possibly being racist twice, trying to put myself in that mind-set. And I cannot get there.

AD

I was raised in a house where my grandmother was the cook. Her spices consisted of salt, pepper, nutmeg and sage. When my culinary eyes were opened as an adult, I was enthralled with the food options other cultures opened for me. I have always looked at those aisles as special, where I would find things that were never in my grandmother’s pantry.

I guess it’s all in perception. I would think my culture and food are so wonderful, they deserve an aisle all their own. But I do not think I will ever see an aisle devoted to my culinary heritage — British — for obvious reasons.

Sharon Harrington, Easton, Md.

Read more letters to the editor.

AD