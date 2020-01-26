All constituents will be better served by Ethos Capital’s investment in PIR. The Internet Society, which depends on revenue from dot-org, will be guaranteed a financially secure future with a $1.1 billion endowment. PIR will be able to invest in growth and focus on the needs of its customers rather than funding the Internet Society.

Ethos has pledged to adhere to clear pricing guidelines, create a stewardship council to oversee important governance issues and establish a community fund to celebrate and support the mission-driven organizations of dot-org. By contrast, a new cooperative proposal, led by a group with no funding and no experience operating a registry, would strip the Internet Society of a $1.1 billion asset and cripple its work to keep the Internet open and accessible.

Let’s make sure the registrants of dot-org, like every other domain in the world, have the benefit of being served by a company with the ability, desire and resources to innovate and compete on a global scale.

Erik Brooks, Boston