It is good that the European Union is stepping out to accuse China as well as Russia of harmful disinformation campaigns. The West needs to be united if we are to effectively counter those efforts. The European Union’s passing reference to the United States as a disinformation source, citing as an example President Trump’s promotion of a household disinfectant as a novel coronavirus cure, comes across as more of a personal swipe at him by European leaders than a fair accusation of a coordinated U.S. effort. The dislike of Mr. Trump by many E.U. leaders is widely known, but they as well as most U.S. legislators and voters recognize that his frequent lies do not reflect a widely supported U.S. policy consensus or commitment.