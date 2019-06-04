The May 29 editorial “Going Green” referred to European climate policy as a “weak system” with “inadvisable national-level initiatives.” The renewable-energy efforts in Europe, led from Germany but encoded in national targets across Europe, have led to a technology revolution, with the cost of solar photovoltaic systems falling by a factor of almost 10 in the past decade, and of contracted offshore wind energy in the North Sea by more than half in the past five years. The European Union’s carbon-pricing system has been successfully strengthened, contributing over the past decade to a halving of carbon dioxide emissions from U.K. electricity and a 30 percent reduction in German hard coal consumption. How exactly is that weak?

Michael Grubb, London

The writer is research director for the University College London’s Institute for Sustainable Resources.