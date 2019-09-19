Poor Rev. Robert Jeffress, who was quoted in the Sept. 16 news article “For evangelicals, Trump’s blasphemy is not a deterrent.” The Texas megachurch leader, described as “one of Trump’s most outspoken evangelical advisers and supporters,” said he draws the line at President Trump using the Lord’s name in vain. I guess I’ve been reading Matthew 19:14 all wrong. I didn’t realize “suffer the children” meant to put them in cages. I can’t wait to hear Mr. Jeffress square his behavior with the teachings of Matthew 23:23.

Peter Vos, Rockville

