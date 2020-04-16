The Opinions section asked readers to tell us how their lives have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Read collections of their stories:

Seven stories of women’s solitude, from The Lily: A woman living alone

What readers are doing to stay busy during the pandemic: From cooking to calligraphy, people stuck at home are finding new space for creativity

What has been lost because of the coronavirus: Rites of passage and years of planning are among coronavirus victims

A special series of firsthand stories, shared through podcasts: All Told

Show More