The Dec. 1 editorial “They were good guys with guns” highlighted the disproportionately tragic consequences of law-abiding black men exercising their Second Amendment rights and concluded with the reminder that “even those whose job is to protect the public make mistakes that result in terrible tragedy.” It should be remembered also that some whose job was to protect the public have suffered this tragedy as well — black police officers killed by their white counterparts. This happened as recently as March 2016 in Prince George’s County, when Officer Jacai Colson was killed. The District’s police force has not been immune: Officer Thomas F. Hamlette Jr., the son of a retired officer, was killed by a white officer in 1998. Two black D.C. officers were shot by white officers in 1995.

The editorial suggested that the deaths of Philando Castile, Jemel Roberson and Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. undermine the view that the solution to gun violence is arming more people. Their deaths also should bolster the view that those applying for jobs to protect the public should first be made to thoroughly examine the basis of their racial perceptions.

Gregory Adams, Washington