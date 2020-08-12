Most aluminum producers and users on both sides of the border question the existence of unusually high imports in the relevant product line. Whereas the Trump administration cites an 87 percent increase from June 2019 through May 2020, compared with the previous 12-month period, the Aluminum Association says that overall, imports of primary aluminum from Canada are “near traditional levels.” The vast majority of North American metal and manufacturing industries oppose the latest tariff as a source of uncertainty the coronavirus-battered economy can ill afford. Only two U.S. aluminum-smelting firms, with plants in Kentucky and Missouri, favor the levy, without which they might not be able to survive. The Missouri plant, some 50 years old, had closed in 2016 but reopened in 2018 after Mr. Trump’s first round of tariffs.

Obviously, government should do whatever it reasonably can to save jobs at these companies. That’s not what Mr. Trump is doing, though — and never mind that tariffs raise costs, and kill jobs, at other companies. His legal rationale — national security — under the trade law known as Section 232, is just plain phony. Canada not only possesses abundant cheap hydroelectricity for aluminum smelters, it is also a stable, democratic country and close friend of the United States — so close that U.S. law has for decades recognized its industries as part of our National Defense Technology and Industrial Base. For U.S. aluminum processors to import most of their raw material from Canada, as they have for years, is no security threat; to the contrary, the United States is fortunate to have such a stable, low-cost supplier next door, which is why there is so much cross-border integration of the aluminum industry generally.

Only selfish and extreme nationalism, mingled with election-year politics, could account for Mr. Trump’s targeting of Canadian metal and his willingness to provoke the inevitable tariff counter-strike from Ottawa. The real issue for global metal markets is the ripple effect from China’s subsidized overcapacity. Doing something about that would be a legitimate U.S. objective. It would be a good cause for a joint U.S.-Canada effort, too, if the president weren’t so intent on antagonizing our neighbors to the north instead.