Members of the Moms Clean Air Force welcome Environmental Protection Agency employees back to work with cinnamon rolls outside the Federal Triangle Metro station in Washington on Monday. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Jan. 24 editorial “This is no way to soften a blow,” regarding the unemployment status of excepted service federal employees, was misleading about the laws for unemployment insurance and unemployment compensation for federal employees .

Federal law does not treat excepted federal employees as unemployed. This is not a choice of the executive branch but the will of Congress. Nor is this a recent interpretation of the law; the same standard has applied consistently across Republican and Democratic administrations. Indeed, the instructions circulated to state officials are those that were circulated by the Obama administration in 2013.

Congress is aware of this fact and knows well how to address it. It did so during the 1995-1996 shutdown when it passed legislation to allow excepted service federal employees to be deemed separated from federal service and eligible for unemployment compensation. That legislation, by its terms, was effective only for that year.

My family had excepted service and furloughed federal employees. This administration understands the difficulties that these dedicated Americans faced, serving without their regular paychecks. We all are glad they now will be paid for their hard work.

Suggesting that the Labor Department can unilaterally ignore the law and make all federal employees eligible for unemployment compensation is wrong. We should not elevate misleading rhetoric above the rule of law, especially during a federal shutdown.

Molly Conway, Washington

The writer is acting assistant secretary

for employment and training administration

at the Labor Department.