What I frequently hear in my suburban yard of Northern Virginia: giant lawn mowers, leaf blowers (usually a crew of two, chasing five or six leaves across a lawn or firing clouds of dust and small debris high into the air), sometimes followed by weed wackers, string trimmers and occasionally by chain saws. In the summer, it’s an average of 20 minutes per yard, (very audible from 14 houses, adding up to almost five hours a week of loud industrial noise). And beyond our yards, we have police and ambulance sirens, overhead military flights, traffic noise, both from my own street and from the Beltway a mile away. And at night we often have highway construction. (It is not only in cities that we are “bombarded with noise,” but also in our own yards and homes.)