Regarding Eugene Robinson’s July 2 op-ed, “Never Trumpers have a choice to make”:

Four years ago, I called myself a liberal. Now, I see myself as a moderate. That’s how quickly the ground has shifted under my feet as progressives have promoted “pie in the sky” ideas such as Medicare-for-all.

The Kaiser Family Foundation found only 37 percent of Americans supported Medicare-for-all because it meant higher taxes and the elimination of private health insurance. Health-care providers also had problems with its lower reimbursement rates even as the Mercatus Center projected a 40 percent cut in rates, the Urban Institute estimated a 13 percent cut in rates, and the People’s Policy Project calculated an 11 percent cut in rates. In fact, the Kaiser Family Foundation argued that, if everyone was moved to a single government-run insurance system, average cuts would be greater than 11 percent because there would be no private insurance outlays to make up for the cost differential under current Medicare and Medicaid payment rates. Even an 11 percent cut in provider rates would present major problems for hospitals and physicians already on tight margins because of the many Medicare, Medicaid and uninsured patients treated by them.

The Democratic Party is alienating moderates. A recent Post article noted: “With a full embrace of liberal positions on hot-button issues . . . the Democratic presidential field has effectively abandoned the strategy that propelled the party to a landslide victory in the 2018 midterms.”

Even “loyal Democratic voters” might not stand together in 2020 if progressives set the agenda.

Dale Pappas, Bethesda

Read more letters to the editor.