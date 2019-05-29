Christine Emba was right in her May 27 op-ed: “The new SAT score won’t remove barriers” to low-income students attending top colleges and universities. But better K-12 education is not the only way to increase socioeconomic diversity at highly selective schools, as Ms. Emba suggested. Research has repeatedly shown that there are tens of thousands of low-income students graduating from high school and community college who have the grades and scores to excel at any college, even those in the Ivy League, but don’t attend a highly selective college. Our nation has a lot of important work to do to make K-12 schools more equal. But even as that work is underway, top colleges can substantially expand opportunity by admitting and providing aid to more low-income students — as has been done at Princeton University, highly selective University of California campuses, Vassar College and elsewhere.

Joshua Wyner, Washington

The writer is executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Colleges Excellence Program, which

co-leads the American Talent Initiative, dedicated to increasing the number of low-income students enrolled in top colleges.