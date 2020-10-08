Certainly, Republicans have played dirty on judges. But voters are entitled to know how Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris think Democrats should respond. Is expanding the court the only justified answer, or would it lead to further destabilizing tit for tat? The candidates should not duck a question so consequential for the nation’s political system.
Yet the question Mr. Pence dodged at the end of the debate goes beyond consequential. It is existential for America’s democracy. Moderator Susan Page asked the vice president what he would do if Mr. Trump refused to accept a peaceful transfer of power, should Mr. Biden win the election. Mr. Pence responded by attacking Democrats for impeaching Mr. Trump, rehashing conspiracy theories about the Obama administration and even going after Hillary Clinton. While he expressed “confidence” in the election, he only did so as he insisted that Mr. Trump would win, and he repeated the dangerous myth that mass mail-in voting risks rampant fraud.
Rather than assure Americans that their vice president’s first loyalty is to the republic, Mr. Pence inflamed fears that he and Mr. Trump would conjure outlandish excuses for a loss — the Democrats cheated; foreign countries printed up fake ballots; state officials conspired to steal the vote — and encourage their supporters to deny the election’s legitimacy. Their irresponsibility could lead to irreparable fissures and even civil strife. Mr. Trump has set the stage with his constant attacks on ballot procedures that were not controversial until he decided they might enable more people to vote against him. Now the vice president has shown he will play along.
Ms. Harris’s silence on court-packing is disrespectful to voters, but Mr. Pence’s failure to commit to accepting the election results is unconscionable. One concerns how the nation’s democratic institutions might evolve. The other concerns whether the nation will have a democracy at all. The fact that Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence both failed to answer what should be an easy question is an outrage that every other Republican running this year should be challenged to address.
