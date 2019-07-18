The July 16 front-page article “Warren scrutinized over ’90s breast implant case” reported on some unpleasantness Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was involved in years ago as a lawyer and Harvard University professor specializing in bankruptcy law. John Adams, a lawyer in Revolutionary Boston, defended British soldiers accused of killing a patriot during the Boston Massacre. He pointed out that in a free country, everyone, however onerous, has the right to legal representation. I hope that is still the case in this republic.

Walter Ebmeyer, Silver Spring

Read more letters to the editor.