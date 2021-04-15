That eye-popping amount would have offset about a third of the fiscal 2020 federal budget deficit — and would entirely wipe out the $905 billion shortfall that the Congressional Budget Office projects for fiscal 2024. To be sure, those are hypotheses, not realistic goals, for two reasons. First, even a very aggressive federal tax-compliance effort could not eliminate all of the tax gap. Second, Mr. Rettig’s guesstimate is just that — and may overstate the case. The most substantial published academic assessment, a 2019 paper by former treasury secretary Lawrence H. Summers and University of Pennsylvania finance expert Natasha Sarin, projected a $750 billion yearly average tax gap between 2020 and 2029, and predicted that about $115 billion of it could be recouped annually through enhanced enforcement.

The bottom line, though, is clear: The tax gap is real, it is large, and it disproportionately reflects taxes owed, but not paid, by relatively well-to-do people. (The IRS has the help of employers in collecting taxes on ordinary wage-earners, via their W-2 forms.) One area for reform — that probably would not require legislation — would be for the IRS to see whether it can generate tax gap data in a more timely manner; an update on the 2011-2013 figures will not be available until 2022. Meaningful progress in collection, however, will require more resources and, as Mr. Rettig told the hearing, modernized legal and regulatory authorities.

Along with Ms. Sarin’s recruitment to a key Treasury Department policy position, and the Biden administration’s request for a 10.4 percent IRS spending increase, the recent Senate hearing is the latest welcome sign that tax compliance will receive the emphasis and the funding it needs, after years of neglect in part due to Republican-supported budget cuts. If Mr. Crapo’s remark represents a shift in his party’s long-standing hostility to the IRS, it could portend a stronger agency. GOP recognition that it’s not responsible to favor both lower tax rates for top earners and weak enforcement of them would be as constructive as it is overdue.