Dealing with populations ruled by evil governments poses a dilemma. Our strategic sanctions against Iran and Venezuela seek to hurt their governments by hurting their already abused people, similar to the strategic bombing of cities and civilian targets in World War II: perhaps necessary, never preferable. Assistance to populations under vicious rule is the flip side: To assist the people, we must accept that some benefits will leak to the government. Politicizing humanitarian work will only make it worse.

AD

AD

William B. Wood, Washington

The writer is a former ambassador to Colombia and Afghanistan, former senior State Department official on Iran sanctions and former head of the State Department U.N. bureau.

There may be no bottom to President Trump’s irresponsibility and shamelessness as asserted by Michael Gerson’s April 14 op-ed, “Trump’s deadly negligence,” but we’re betting on E.J. Dionne Jr.’s prediction in his April 16 op-ed, “Trump’s bad check,” that the numbers are not in Mr. Trump’s favor in 2020.

Voters should associate Mr. Trump’s administration with needless death. Mr. Trump and company kept the nation in darkness by, among other tactics, disparaging the media. The news media persevere daily to enlighten readers about the virus, the action of our local governments and the inaction of Congress and the president.

AD

AD

Some recent developments lend hope: the Wisconsin primary results and former president Barack Obama’s call to Americans to step up. It’s time to alter The Post’s front-page motto: Eliminate the connotations with death and darkness, and march forward to November and beyond with something more hopeful, perhaps, “Democracy Thrives in Light.”

Either way, please keep the light on; our lives depend on it.

Cynthia Easthom and Greta Easthom,

Arnold

The April 17 front-page article “Captain’s note was mischaracterized” focused on the movements of and covid-19-related events aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) beginning with its early March visit to Vietnam, where sailors who went ashore likely became infected and brought the virus on board the carrier.

AD

The article examined communication breakdowns in and among removed-Capt. Brett Crozier’s chain of command. It has been widely reported that, in January, our intelligence community provided the White House an assessment warning of the looming global novel coronavirus pandemic.

AD

In the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, the strategic failure of the intelligence agencies to share actionable intelligence was identified as a missed opportunity to defeat or blunt the attacks. Congress thereafter realigned those intelligence agencies under a new director of national intelligence to promote more effective sharing of critical information.

Our 11 nuclear aircraft carriers are strategic national assets used to protect and project U.S. national interests. While the then-acting acting secretary of the Navy removed Capt. Crozier from command of the Roosevelt, based in part on whether his actions to protect his crew may have weakened our defense posture in the Pacific Rim, the more serious failure, again, and as yet unexamined, may have been the failure of the intelligence community to share its January warning with the Defense Department, or the Navy’s failure to heed that warning and instead send the Roosevelt into viral harm’s way.

AD

Gary A. Michel, North Potomac

AD

The April 14 news article “State effort could be model for India” discussed measures taken in Kerala state in southern India to address the spread of the novel coronavirus. I was in India in January when the first positive case was reported. The non-pharmaceutical interventions undertaken are impressive and follow classic public health principles during an outbreak: test, isolate, trace and support those testing positive.

The article attributed some of these measures to the communist government in the state. I would argue that it has little to do with politics and all to do with the importance given to public health and the corresponding investments made over time in the health workforce, delivery systems and supply chains needed to support care needs of the population, which, at about 33 million, is higher than the state of Texas.

AD

As covid-19 is demonstrating, separating politics and health may be the best medicine as we move forward.

AD

Sudha Sivaram, Potomac

John-Clark Levin wrote in his April 18 op-ed, “A thumbs-down on the handshake” about the potential disappearance of the handshake. This is one of the facets of human interaction post-virus I have been most concerned about.

I was brought up to shake a person’s hand firmly and look him in the eye; it is a way to bridge a distance, connect and make your first social engagement with a stranger. In many cultures, it is considered rude if you do not greet someone with a handshake and a smile.

It begins conversations and relationships, whether personal or business, that may last years. You are letting someone into your personal space, you welcome them, come out of your shell and open up. While a “namaste” gesture is a form of greeting, it is still insular, not bridging a space or divide. One would hope that with the global emphasis on hand-washing, the handshake greeting will continue and allow for human interaction so sorely missed at the present time.

AD

AD