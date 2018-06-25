A sign at Sidwell Friends School, which is among several prominent private schools in the D.C. area that will be dropping Advanced Placement classes in the next four years. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

It is fine for Washington’s prestigious private schools to discontinue offering Advanced Placement courses, because the excellence of those schools is widely known among college admissions departments [“D.C.-area private schools plan to scrap Advanced Placement,” front page, June 19]. However, for the preponderance of regular public high schools, which often inflate their grades, what an A really means can be confirmed only by means of the evaluation of a recognized outside academic authority such as the AP exams.

Susan S. Schearer, Winchester, Va.