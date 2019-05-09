Regarding Marc A. Thiessen’s May 3 Friday Opinion column, “Barr’s hearing was much ado about nothing”:

Mr. Thiessen should explain Attorney General William P. Barr’s reasoning that the president can stop an investigation against himself because, as Mr. Barr said in his Senate testimony, “if it was based on false allegations, the president does not have to sit there, constitutionally, and allow it to run its course.” Wouldn’t every person in the United States love to be able to do that when they are under investigation?

Jacqueline Whitesides, San Luis Obispo, Calif.