The reference to Fibonacci spirals in the July 17 Science Scan article “With mirrors and videos, imagery and art, exhibit reveals patterns in the natural world” [Health & Science] was disappointing because it failed to explain the significance of the sequence and implied it was a pattern in the natural world. A quick Google search gives several references to sunflowers, pine cones, etc., but none of them shows exactly how the sequence is demonstrated. Where do you start counting the rows of a pine cone for the 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8 . . .? How is this demonstrated in nature?

The irony is that the acceptance of this assertion without challenging it was the antithesis of science.

David Wrausmann, McLean