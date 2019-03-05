In his Feb. 27 Wednesday Opinion column, “It’s the voters, not Trump, driving the GOP,” Henry Olsen was far too limited in ascribing the president’s very high popularity among Republican voters. The high rating, Mr. Olsen said, is “because [President Trump] has delivered on the items of supreme importance to almost every Republican faction.” The main items Mr. Olsen spelled out: lower immigration, redo of foreign trade deals, tax cuts and deregulation. Mr. Olsen’s analysis was disturbing for what he inexplicably left out. Can the president’s supporters not recognize the daily corruption, ineptness, ignorance, lying and racism of the man who has brought disgrace to their party — and to our country? Does everything boil down to money and extreme dislike of immigrants? If so, how extremely sad and frightening.

Frank H. Winter, Burke