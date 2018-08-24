According to “Simple experiment, profound meaning,” Margaret Wertheim’s Aug. 12 Book World review of “Through Two Doors at Once,” by Anil Ananthaswamy, the quantum world is “even stranger, more intractable, and more of an assault on common sense than hitherto imagined.” Yet there is a simple solution called quantum field theory, as formulated by Julian Schwinger (not Richard Feynman), that describes a world made of fields and only fields. In quantum field theory, what we call “particles” are really units of field called quanta, and fields are perfectly capable of passing through both slits at once and then, like a particle, collapsing into an atom in the detector.

Despite the efforts of physicists such as Nobel laureates Frank Wilczek (“evidently, Nature has taken the opportunity to keep things relatively simple by using fields”) and Steven Weinberg (“the basic ingredients of nature are fields; particles are derivative phenomena”), Art Hobson (“there are no particles, there are only fields”), and Schwinger (six papers on “The Theory of Quantized Fields”), this wonderful theory is mostly ignored or forgotten. I call this a physics tragedy. As I wrote in my book “Fields of Color,” “perhaps one day the physics community will finally abandon the [quantum mechanics] ship made of particles floating on a sea of paradox for smoother sailing on the seas of quantum fields.”

Rodney Brooks, Silver Spring