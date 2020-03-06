Mr. McKinney thinks the worst of us who step out after office hours; those who frequent theaters, bars, restaurants and Nationals games, visit friends or work late hours in the hospitality, cleaning, security or other industries. We’ll all make the wrong choices and go right down the tubes.
How do these folks get home? While extended evening hours would require more resources, and no doubt some nefarious characters would cause some consternation with disorderly or criminal conduct, refusing to extend evening hours by Metro under this rationale is simply wrong and shortsighted. Because the District touts itself as a world-class city, it must provide those folks it is trying to attract and maximize its economy and nightlife with a reasonable and safe way to get home, and Metro mostly fits the bill.
Stan Sargol Jr., Arlington