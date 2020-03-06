Darren McKinney’s Feb. 29 letter, “The price of extending Metro’s hours,” implausibly equated any contemplated extension of Metro’s evening service hours with an inevitable substantial increase in police staffing, public defenders, drunkenness, emergency medical care and substance abuse and homelessness.

Apparently, residents of the District, Virginia and Maryland who find themselves in the District late in this proposed extended service period will inevitably drink themselves into a stupor while overextending their credit cards or will decide to try some drugs, thus requiring a court hearing, public defender, an ambulance and extra police. These unfortunate souls will also lapse into extended substance abuse or will become homeless. Or both.

Mr. McKinney thinks the worst of us who step out after office hours; those who frequent theaters, bars, restaurants and Nationals games, visit friends or work late hours in the hospitality, cleaning, security or other industries. We’ll all make the wrong choices and go right down the tubes.

How do these folks get home? While extended evening hours would require more resources, and no doubt some nefarious characters would cause some consternation with disorderly or criminal conduct, refusing to extend evening hours by Metro under this rationale is simply wrong and shortsighted. Because the District touts itself as a world-class city, it must provide those folks it is trying to attract and maximize its economy and nightlife with a reasonable and safe way to get home, and Metro mostly fits the bill.  

Stan Sargol Jr., Arlington