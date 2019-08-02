Regarding the July 23 Sports article “Nationals Park extends netting to foul poles, but not all fans want safety first”:

Extending the netting at Nationals Park ostensibly was done for safety, but the real reason probably was to maximize revenues.

This was done from the perspective of creating a safe environment for all people to attend Major League Baseball games. It was also done without any transparency in regard to the most loyal fans whose contributions have helped to make this organization the success it is today. This barrier, the “netting,” will definitely further distance us, the fans, and lock us out from the intimate fan-player relationship that makes baseball the national pastime.

As a loyal fan who has seen more than 1,130 Nationals games since the team arrived in Washington, I am all for a safe environment at Nationals Park. I would never want to see anyone injured by a bat or ball leaving the field. I have been a season-ticket holder since 2005. I am fortunate to have eight seats at field level. I assumed the risk of sitting on the wall and have paid the nonnegotiable price for this seat location since 2008. The Nationals have made us expendable.

Art Guillory, Alexandria

