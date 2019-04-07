Border Patrol vehicles idle behind a 4-year-old girl from Honduras, in El Paso on Feb. 22. She was with a group of migrants who presented themselves to Border Patrol agents. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

The April 1 editorial “A path forward at the border” irresponsibly portrayed some of the most extreme asylum proposals floated by the Trump administration as common-sense measures, going so far as to ask Congress to adopt them but neglecting the destructive effect these policies would have on the lives and rights of asylum seekers.

The editorial urged removing limits on the detention of children, including children arriving here with parents, other family members or alone. These hard-fought limits are based on the universal consensus that detention is never in a child’s best interest and that even short periods of detention irreparably damage children’s lives. Just recently, years of reports of abuse in child detention facilities came to light. Families and children coming to the United States for protection deserve humane treatment and care, not indefinite detention.

Second, the editorial invited Congress to roll back vital protections for unaccompanied children from Central America. These protections, which stem from a critical anti-trafficking law, are meant to protect children vulnerable to abuse and mistreatment, and they include the right to a fair hearing of their asylum claims. Removing these protections would mean children would be more speedily deported into harm’s way.

Instead of enacting cruel measures aimed at deterring people who are forced to flee for their lives, the administration should address this displacement at its root and should use the significant resources it has to respond to asylum seekers in a humane, rights-respecting manner.

Margaret Huang, New York

The writer is executive director

of Amnesty International USA.